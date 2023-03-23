Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sandia Creek Drive Bridge Replacement and Fish Passage Project begins

 
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 5:55pm

Village News/California Trout photos

Downstream of the existing box culvert crossing is the fully cleared path for the new 574 ft steel bridge, looking from the north (left) and south (right) sides of the river channel.

FALLBROOK – Non-profit conservation group California Trout has begun construction on a Sandia Creek Drive bridge replacement and fish passage project in San Diego County. The project removes the last remaining barrier to the migration of endangered Southern steelhead trout in the Santa Margarita River.

In the process, the project will replace the existing bridge, a flood hazard that becomes completely submerged during heavy rains, with a new steel bridge. Designed with coastal resilience in mind, the new structure will run above the 100-year flood mark, improving traffic flow and pedestr...



