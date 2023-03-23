Sandia Creek Drive Bridge Replacement and Fish Passage Project begins
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 5:55pm
FALLBROOK – Non-profit conservation group California Trout has begun construction on a Sandia Creek Drive bridge replacement and fish passage project in San Diego County. The project removes the last remaining barrier to the migration of endangered Southern steelhead trout in the Santa Margarita River.
In the process, the project will replace the existing bridge, a flood hazard that becomes completely submerged during heavy rains, with a new steel bridge. Designed with coastal resilience in mind, the new structure will run above the 100-year flood mark, improving traffic flow and pedestr...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)