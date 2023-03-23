Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Village News 

3000 customers lose power in Fallbrook and Bonsall

 
Last updated 3/27/2023 at 10:12pm



SDG&E is reporting two outages at 4:57 pm today, Monday, March 27, 2023. One circuit, FB1, is affecting over 1041 homes and businesses in central Fallbrook. The other circuit is affecting 1957 homes from the Live Oak area down to the SR 76. SDG&E reports that they are investigating the outages and they estimate that the power will be back on by 7:30 pm to 8 pm.

Alll power was restored. Village News will report on the cause within 24 hours.

 

