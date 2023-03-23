Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Signatures submitted for special election in Area 1 of FUHSD

 
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 5:40pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Petitions were submitted on March 14 to the San Diego County Office of Education for a special election to select the board member for Area 1 of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Courtney Hilborn won the election and was seated in December but resigned not long after being sworn in.

The board made a provisional appointment of Jim Dooley at its Feb. 13 board meeting, but conservative parents were upset, contending the female applicant they endorsed would better represent the district. The board currently has three men serving: President Eddie...



