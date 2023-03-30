Local DAR honors 60-year member

FALLBROOK – At the February meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution Monserate Chapter, Regent Barbara Romero and chapter members had the pleasure to award Judith "Judy-Jo" Niemiec for 60 years of continuous DAR membership from 1963 till 2023.

Niemiec joined DAR at 21 years old as a junior member. She was influenced by her grandmother and mother, who were active in DAR. Her mother was active in Hammond, Indiana and her grandmother was active in Ohio. Niemiec began her journey as a CAR (child of the American Revolution) member in high school. She was president of her local chapt...