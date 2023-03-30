Sheriff' Log

Last updated 3/30/2023 at 2:12pm

March 13

2100 blk Gird Rd. Vandalism - Miscellaneous incidents

March 15

35100 blk Cooper Pl. Missing person - Missing adult

300 blk E Alvarado St. Subject stop - Miscellaneous incidents

March 17

1400 blk Alturas Rd Temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order

300 blk Calabrese St. Fraud - Get credit/etc other’s ID

5400 blk Meridian Pl Grand Theft

200 blk W Clemmens Ln Vandalism, vehicle - Vandalism [$400 or less]

March 19

200 blk N Pico Avenue Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

4100 blk Linda Vista Dr Mental health crisis - 5150- Mental disorder - 72 hour observation

500 blk S Main Avenue Shoplift - Obstruct /resist peace officer/emergency medical technician - Arrest made

200 blk W Clemmens Ln Battery: Spouse /ex spouse/date/etc

200 blk S Orange Avenue Vandalism - Vandalism ($400 or more)

March 20

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault w/deadly weapon - Not a firearm - Other major injury

E Mission Rd & Mission Rd. Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest 1 - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and possess controlled substance - Arrest 2 - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and posess controlled substance

10200 blk Rainbrook Dr Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury - Arrest made

00 blk Via Casitas Assault with a deadly weapon - willfully discharge firearm in a grossly negligent manner

00 blk Via Casitas Assault with a deadly weapon - Felony other agency’s warrant - Warrant/probable cause arrest made

1200 blk S Mission Rd Subject Stop - Possess controlled substance - Arrest 1 - Possess narcotic controlled substance and posess controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made

1000 Winter Haven Rd Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hour observation

00 blk Via Casitas Assault with deadly weapon - Felony other agency’s warrant - Warrant/probable cause arrest made

4200 blk Linda Vista Dr Burglary- Residential

700 blk S Main Avenue Burglary- Commercial

100 blk S Brandon Rd Welfare check- 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hour observation

March 21

300 blk Old Stage Ct Annoy/molest child - Child abuse incident

March 22

1100 blk Alturas Rd Battery - Simple battery - Apparent minor injury

March 23

5600 blk Circle View Dr Burglary - Vehicle

700 blk S Main Avenue Burglary commercial - Petty theft (from building)

35600 blk Garrano Ln Meet - Found property

March 24

1600 blk S Mission Rd Suspicious person - Possess controlled substance - Arrest made

1200 blk Ranger Rd Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

3400 blk Aspen Rd Burglary- Residential - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

900 blk S Stage Coach Ln Domestic violence - Battery: Spouse/ex spouse /date/etc - Arrest made - Apparent minor injury

March 25

300 blk E Elder Street Disturbance, pyrotechnics - Found explosives

1100 Old Stage Rd, VFW Theft - Grand theft (from motor vehicle)

200 blk Ellis Ln Theft - Petty theft (Motor vehicle parts)

4800 blk 5th St Theft - Grand theft - Arrest made

4000 blk S Mission Rd Traffic stop - Obstruct / resist peace officer/emergency medical technician - Arrest made for driving without valid driver's license, driving w/ license suspended/revoked w/prior DUI conviction, Obstruct/resist peace officer /emergency medical technician, DUI alcohol, DUI alc/0.08 percent, and evading peace officer

March 26

W Beech St /S Mission Rd Disturbance , fight - Battery w/serious bodily injury - Apparent minor injury