Sheriff' Log
Last updated 3/30/2023 at 2:12pm
March 13
2100 blk Gird Rd. Vandalism - Miscellaneous incidents
March 15
35100 blk Cooper Pl. Missing person - Missing adult
300 blk E Alvarado St. Subject stop - Miscellaneous incidents
March 17
1400 blk Alturas Rd Temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order
300 blk Calabrese St. Fraud - Get credit/etc other’s ID
5400 blk Meridian Pl Grand Theft
200 blk W Clemmens Ln Vandalism, vehicle - Vandalism [$400 or less]
March 19
200 blk N Pico Avenue Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
4100 blk Linda Vista Dr Mental health crisis - 5150- Mental disorder - 72 hour observation
500 blk S Main Avenue Shoplift - Obstruct /resist peace officer/emergency medical technician - Arrest made
200 blk W Clemmens Ln Battery: Spouse /ex spouse/date/etc
200 blk S Orange Avenue Vandalism - Vandalism ($400 or more)
March 20
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault w/deadly weapon - Not a firearm - Other major injury
E Mission Rd & Mission Rd. Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest 1 - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and possess controlled substance - Arrest 2 - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and posess controlled substance
10200 blk Rainbrook Dr Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury - Arrest made
00 blk Via Casitas Assault with a deadly weapon - willfully discharge firearm in a grossly negligent manner
00 blk Via Casitas Assault with a deadly weapon - Felony other agency’s warrant - Warrant/probable cause arrest made
1200 blk S Mission Rd Subject Stop - Possess controlled substance - Arrest 1 - Possess narcotic controlled substance and posess controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made
1000 Winter Haven Rd Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hour observation
00 blk Via Casitas Assault with deadly weapon - Felony other agency’s warrant - Warrant/probable cause arrest made
4200 blk Linda Vista Dr Burglary- Residential
700 blk S Main Avenue Burglary- Commercial
100 blk S Brandon Rd Welfare check- 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hour observation
March 21
300 blk Old Stage Ct Annoy/molest child - Child abuse incident
March 22
1100 blk Alturas Rd Battery - Simple battery - Apparent minor injury
March 23
5600 blk Circle View Dr Burglary - Vehicle
700 blk S Main Avenue Burglary commercial - Petty theft (from building)
35600 blk Garrano Ln Meet - Found property
March 24
1600 blk S Mission Rd Suspicious person - Possess controlled substance - Arrest made
1200 blk Ranger Rd Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery
3400 blk Aspen Rd Burglary- Residential - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery
900 blk S Stage Coach Ln Domestic violence - Battery: Spouse/ex spouse /date/etc - Arrest made - Apparent minor injury
March 25
300 blk E Elder Street Disturbance, pyrotechnics - Found explosives
1100 Old Stage Rd, VFW Theft - Grand theft (from motor vehicle)
200 blk Ellis Ln Theft - Petty theft (Motor vehicle parts)
4800 blk 5th St Theft - Grand theft - Arrest made
4000 blk S Mission Rd Traffic stop - Obstruct / resist peace officer/emergency medical technician - Arrest made for driving without valid driver's license, driving w/ license suspended/revoked w/prior DUI conviction, Obstruct/resist peace officer /emergency medical technician, DUI alcohol, DUI alc/0.08 percent, and evading peace officer
March 26
W Beech St /S Mission Rd Disturbance , fight - Battery w/serious bodily injury - Apparent minor injury
