County, state address wage theft crisis

 
Last updated 3/30/2023 at 2:02pm



Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The county and the State of California are joining forces to fight a wage theft crisis that costs local employees millions of dollars.

In honor of labor rights activist César Chávez, the County’s Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement and the State of California’s Labor Commissioner’s Office announced March 23 that they’re stepping up efforts to help workers get the pay they’re due.

Board Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said workers can’t always fight wage theft themselves because they’re too busy trying to take care...



