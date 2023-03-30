Legionnaires improving in boys volleyball

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A three-game loss March 23 at Gompers Prep Academy gave Bonsall High School’s boys volleyball team a season record of 0-6, but the Legionnaires improved throughout the match.

“They got better and better, and they came together as a team,” Bonsall coach Jesse Stock said.

The Del Lago Firebird Invitational tournament has moved to a Tuesday as Escondido Adventist and Southern California Yeshiva do not participate in athletics on Saturdays, and the first-ever matches for Bonsall took place March 14 at the tournament. The first of those was a 25-5, 25-...