Mary Ann Dooley was born in Baltimore, Maryland, August 17, 1931, to John and Angela (DiRusscio) DiEugenio. As a child, Mary Ann was an avid piano player. While attending grade school, she also attended the Peabody Conservatory Preparatory School for 2 years.

In 1943, the DiEugenio family moved to Avondale, Arizona, to escape the cold winters of Maryland and enjoy a climate more conducive to her mother's allergy conditions.

Mary Ann attended Phoenix Community College and transferred to Arizona State University graduating with a B.S. in Education and a minor in music. She then enjoyed teaching first grade before meeting the love of her life, Richard Dooley.

The couple married June 4, 1955, and began their family with the arrival of their daughter, Eileen, followed by her younger sister, Diane. The family initially relocated to southern California in1975, but returned to Mesa, Arizona for a few years before returning to California and finally settling in Fallbrook. She and Dick enjoyed 63 years of marriage as caring parents for both Eileen and Diane.

Mary Ann enjoyed music, theatre, book clubs, and decorating her home. She lived life fully and always believed that in life "we get what we need, not always what we want". She was an active member of St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook.

She is survived by her older daughter, Eileen, who will continue to reside in Northern San Diego county in a caring home environment where your ongoing love, support and visitation are greatly appreciated.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish.