Sheriff Log

Last updated 4/6/2023 at 2:24pm

March 27

1200 blk E Mission Rd Suspicious vehicle - Possesion of narcotic controlled substance - Arrest made

800 blk Olive Ave Subject stop - Felony other agency’s warrant - Warrant/probable cause - Arrest made

800 blk Olive Ave Subject stop - Possession of burglary tools - Arrest made

March 28

7700 blk W Lilac Rd Suspicious circumstance - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

3600 blk Lake Park Rd Petty theft - Miscellaneous reports

600 blk S Main Avenue Shoplift - Petty theft

Andalusian Trl/Persano Pl Traffic stop - Get credit/etc other’s ID - Possession of narcotic controlled substance, Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Get credit/etc other’s ID - Arrest made

900 blk E Mission Rd Vandalism, vehicle - ($400 or more)

March 29

500 blk W Beech St Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct: ALC - Arrest made

3700 blk La Canada Rd Lost property - Lost article

400 blk N Pico Avenue Subject stop - Miscellaneous incidents

1100 blk S Vine St Subject stop - PRCS violation - Arrest made

1100 blk S Vine St Subject stop - Arrest made for Felon/addict/possess/etc firearm, Convicted person possess/own/etc firearm: Specific priors, Prohibited person own/possess/etc ammunition /etc , and Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - Apparent minor injury

1400 blk Alturas Rd Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury and apparent minor injury - Arrest made

March 30

700 blk Old Stage Rd Report of death

2300 Via Rancheros Medical examiner’s case - Death

700 blk S Main Avenue Burglary, commercial - ($400 or more)

3100 blk S Old Highway 395 Suspicious vehicle - Poss controlled substance paraphernalia - Probable cause arrest made for poss controlled substance paraphernalia and Possess controlled substance

900 blk Alturas Rd Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: Disobey court order

1600 blk S Mission Rd Foot pursuit - Felony bench warrant (Our agency ) - Warrant/probable cause arrest made

March 31

5200 blk S Mission Rd Battery - Vandalism ( $400 or more) - Probable cause arrest made for Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc and vandalism ($400 or more)

April 1

Mission Road/ I-15 Traffic pursuit - Evading peace ofcr: causing serious injury or death - Probable cause arrest made for, Other agency vehicle theft /recovery, DUI drug: Causing bodily injury, Willful cruelty to child: with injury/death, Evade peace ofcr with wanton disregard for safety, evading peace ofcr: causing serious injury or death, and poss stolen veh/vessel - Apparent minor injury

800 blk E Alvarado St Armed suspicious person - Miscellaneous incidents

April 2

1000 blk Funquest Dr Mental health crisis - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr. observation

200 blk W Clemmens Ln Assault w/deadly weapon : Not f/arm