Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff Log

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/6/2023 at 2:24pm



March 27

1200 blk E Mission Rd Suspicious vehicle - Possesion of narcotic controlled substance - Arrest made

800 blk Olive Ave Subject stop - Felony other agency’s warrant - Warrant/probable cause - Arrest made

800 blk Olive Ave Subject stop - Possession of burglary tools - Arrest made

March 28

7700 blk W Lilac Rd Suspicious circumstance - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

3600 blk Lake Park Rd Petty theft - Miscellaneous reports

600 blk S Main Avenue Shoplift - Petty theft

Andalusian Trl/Persano Pl Traffic stop - Get credit/etc other’s ID - Possession of narcotic controlled substance, Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Get credit/etc other’s ID - Arrest made

900 blk E Mission Rd Vandalism, vehicle - ($400 or more)

March 29

500 blk W Beech St Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct: ALC - Arrest made

3700 blk La Canada Rd Lost property - Lost article

400 blk N Pico Avenue Subject stop - Miscellaneous incidents

1100 blk S Vine St Subject stop - PRCS violation - Arrest made

1100 blk S Vine St Subject stop - Arrest made for Felon/addict/possess/etc firearm, Convicted person possess/own/etc firearm: Specific priors, Prohibited person own/possess/etc ammunition /etc , and Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - Apparent minor injury

1400 blk Alturas Rd Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury and apparent minor injury - Arrest made

March 30

700 blk Old Stage Rd Report of death

2300 Via Rancheros Medical examiner’s case - Death

700 blk S Main Avenue Burglary, commercial - ($400 or more)

3100 blk S Old Highway 395 Suspicious vehicle - Poss controlled substance paraphernalia - Probable cause arrest made for poss controlled substance paraphernalia and Possess controlled substance

900 blk Alturas Rd Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: Disobey court order

1600 blk S Mission Rd Foot pursuit - Felony bench warrant (Our agency ) - Warrant/probable cause arrest made

March 31

5200 blk S Mission Rd Battery - Vandalism ( $400 or more) - Probable cause arrest made for Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc and vandalism ($400 or more)

April 1

Mission Road/ I-15 Traffic pursuit - Evading peace ofcr: causing serious injury or death - Probable cause arrest made for, Other agency vehicle theft /recovery, DUI drug: Causing bodily injury, Willful cruelty to child: with injury/death, Evade peace ofcr with wanton disregard for safety, evading peace ofcr: causing serious injury or death, and poss stolen veh/vessel - Apparent minor injury

800 blk E Alvarado St Armed suspicious person - Miscellaneous incidents

April 2

1000 blk Funquest Dr Mental health crisis - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr. observation

200 blk W Clemmens Ln Assault w/deadly weapon : Not f/arm

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/06/2023 21:41