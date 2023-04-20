Earth Day Festival to be hosted by Wings of Change

The Monarch butterfly is the topic for two Earth Day talks at Fallbrook Library. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change is hosting an Earth Day Festival at two local places, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A plant sale and STEM crafts will be offered at 111 W. Mission Road. The crafts for all ages will include coloring pages, butterfly clips and upcycled planters with chalk dudleyas.

Available plants are milkweed in 4" pots: Narrow Leaf, Wooly Pod, Skeleton and Tropical. Free sprouts are available to the first 50 customers. To preorder larger sizes, text 760-994-8453.

The other local event is a series of educational presentations at Fallbrook Library. At 10 a.m., Rob Wood and Kenneth Abernathy will speak about the "Monarch Universe;" at 12 p.m., Stephanie Holbrook will talk about "Spreading the Word on the Importance of Butterflies" with April's Butterfly of the Month: Monarch and the Seed of the Month: Desert Bluebells; and at 1 p.m., Roger Boddaert, the Tree Man of Fallbrook, will tell about the "Importance of Trees and How to Care for Them."

The presentations are free to attend, but attendees are asked to RSVP at https://wingsofchange.us/events/. Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Wings of Change.