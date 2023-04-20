Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BHS theater club to have four performances of 'Clue'

 
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:01pm

Bonsall High students in the theater club rehearse their roles for "Clue" which they will perform May 11, 13 and 14. Village News/Robert Johnson III photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall High School theater club will become the Bonsall High School Theater Company for four performances of "Clue" next month.

The performances will be between May 11 and May 14 at the Bonsall Community Center. The first performance will be on Thursday, May 11. May 13 will be a Saturday, and two shows will take place that day. The final performance will be on Sunday, May 14.

"This is like our biggest show that we've had to date," said Bonsall theater director Jen Arellano.

Bonsall High School has one theater class, but that focuses more on film study...



