Avocado Festival has two new contests this year

A.C. Roberts

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook’s 36th annual Avocado Festival is on Sunday April 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Avenue, between Hawthorne and Fallbrook streets. “It may attract many people who love avocados and want to dress as an avocado,” laughed Lila Hargrove, CEO and event coordinator.

“You might see ‘avocados’ strolling down Main Avenue since one of the two new contests is Dress In Your Best Avocado Attire,” said Hargrove. “Participants will compete in four categories, ages 4 and under, 5-11, 12-17, and 18+ (adults). They’ll be judged at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce information booth at 1 p.m.”

Avocado Holding is the other new contest. Test your strength and endurance by holding a bag of avocados with a straight arm for as long as you can. Registration is limited and there will be two time slots. The first 10 people registering at 10 a.m. will compete at 10:15 a.m. The first 10 who register at noon will compete at 12:30 p.m. Come to the Main Stage to register and compete at South Main Avenue and East College Street at Scrappy’s Tire and Auto Repair.

“We’ll have an Artisan Walk on Alvarado Street. It’s a favorite of mine where you can grab some great unique gifts for yourself and others,” said Hargrove. “Vendors will be selling jams, jewelry, glass and wood art, soaps, candles, fine art, and baked goods. Many will feature avocado themed items.”

Other contests this year will be for the Best Guacamole, "Best Dressed Avocado" (decorate a real one), and "Little Mr. and Miss Avocado." See the chamber's website or call the chamber to learn the rules and if there are age categories for the competitions.

“My favorite thing is all the people and the excitement and of course I love the avocados,” said Dianna Hallock Branche, Hargrove's mother. Branche, along with George Archibald and Carol Eastman helped start Fallbrook's first Avocado Festival in 1987. She, Archibald, and Hargrove will be among this year's 200 volunteer workers.

Hargrove will be on site before 3 a.m. on Sunday, overseeing all details of the event. She's passionate about it and this community.

Admission and parking are free. Learn more about contest rules, judging times and locations, parking, and shuttles, etc. at fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/avocado-festival/ or call Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, 760-728-5845. They are expecting 70,000 people again this year. No pets allowed.