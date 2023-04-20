Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Quilters make quilts to donate to charities

 
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:13pm

Fallbrook Quilt Guild members Linda Rosensteel, left, and Kathy Proctor display two of the "Quilts of Love" that members made to be donated to charities in need including, the Hope Clinic, Elizabeth Hospice and Camp Pendleton Marine Base. The guild met April 8 at the FPUD building to prepare quilts and share them. Each member is encouraged to prepare at least two quilts for the Quilts of Love Program per year. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

