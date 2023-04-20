Sheriff Log

Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:29pm

April 5

3100 blk Old HWY 395 Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury

April 8

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Domestic violence

April 9

1100 blk Alturas Rd Display of weapon in a threatening manner - Exhibit firearm threatening manner - Citizen’s arrest made

900 blk E Mission Rd Burglary - Vehicle

600 blk De Luz Rd Petty theft from vehicle

April 10

3400 blk S Old Highway 395 Subject Stop - Felony bench warrant (our agency) - Warrant/probable cause arrest made

400 blk N Pico Ave. Found narcotics - Found narcotic, narcotic seizure

00 blk Via Casitas Disturbance, argument - Possess controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made

1500 blk S Stage Coach Ln Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

2400 blk S Stage Coach Ln. Battery - Simple

1100 blk S Mission Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

1500 blk S Stage Coach Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - Obtain money/etc. By false pretense [over $950] - Recovered stolen vehicle

7700 blk W Lilac Rd Follow up investigation - Found property

April 11

1100 blk Alturas Road Vandalism [$400 or more] - Probable cause arrest made

1300 blk Friends Way Found narcotics - Narcotic seizure

100 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft

1100 blk E Mission Rd Stolen vehicle

April 12

4700 blk Rock Mountain Dr Assist other agency - Death

1100 blk Alturas Rd Battery - Simple - Apparent minor injury

1100 blk Alturas Rd Battery - Simple

April 13

2900 blk Via Del Robles Death

1100 blk Alturas Rd Child abuse/negelct - Possess controlled substance - Arrest made for willfull cruelty to child resulting in minor injury

400 blk W Elder St Suspicious person - Failure to report as a registered sex offender

April 14

1100 blk N Crescent Ridge Dr Welfare check - Death

100 blk W Mission Rd Assist other agency - Misc. incidents

300 blk N Orange Ave Vandalism - [$400 or more]

1400 blk Alturas Rd Violation of temporary restraining order - Obstruct/resist executive officer w/ minor injury - Arrest made

April 15

100 blk W Alvarado St. Under the influence of drugs/alc - Disorderly conduct:ALC - Arrest made

April 16

1000 blk S Main Ave Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct:ALC - Arrest made

600 blk Alturas Rd Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation