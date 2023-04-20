Sheriff Log
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:29pm
April 5
3100 blk Old HWY 395 Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury
April 8
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Domestic violence
April 9
1100 blk Alturas Rd Display of weapon in a threatening manner - Exhibit firearm threatening manner - Citizen’s arrest made
900 blk E Mission Rd Burglary - Vehicle
600 blk De Luz Rd Petty theft from vehicle
April 10
3400 blk S Old Highway 395 Subject Stop - Felony bench warrant (our agency) - Warrant/probable cause arrest made
400 blk N Pico Ave. Found narcotics - Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
00 blk Via Casitas Disturbance, argument - Possess controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made
1500 blk S Stage Coach Ln Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery
2400 blk S Stage Coach Ln. Battery - Simple
1100 blk S Mission Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
1500 blk S Stage Coach Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - Obtain money/etc. By false pretense [over $950] - Recovered stolen vehicle
7700 blk W Lilac Rd Follow up investigation - Found property
April 11
1100 blk Alturas Road Vandalism [$400 or more] - Probable cause arrest made
1300 blk Friends Way Found narcotics - Narcotic seizure
100 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft
1100 blk E Mission Rd Stolen vehicle
April 12
4700 blk Rock Mountain Dr Assist other agency - Death
1100 blk Alturas Rd Battery - Simple - Apparent minor injury
1100 blk Alturas Rd Battery - Simple
April 13
2900 blk Via Del Robles Death
1100 blk Alturas Rd Child abuse/negelct - Possess controlled substance - Arrest made for willfull cruelty to child resulting in minor injury
400 blk W Elder St Suspicious person - Failure to report as a registered sex offender
April 14
1100 blk N Crescent Ridge Dr Welfare check - Death
100 blk W Mission Rd Assist other agency - Misc. incidents
300 blk N Orange Ave Vandalism - [$400 or more]
1400 blk Alturas Rd Violation of temporary restraining order - Obstruct/resist executive officer w/ minor injury - Arrest made
April 15
100 blk W Alvarado St. Under the influence of drugs/alc - Disorderly conduct:ALC - Arrest made
April 16
1000 blk S Main Ave Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct:ALC - Arrest made
600 blk Alturas Rd Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
