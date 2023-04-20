Thank you for supporting Bark In The Park

A huge thank you to all sponsors, donors, and residents of Fallbrook and surrounding communities for supporting our annual Bark In The Park event held at Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook on March 18.

This is an event for the enjoyment of all attendees and their canine friends hosted by the San Diego County Parks and Recreation Department and the Fallbrook Dog Park Committee.

Your contributions and attendance at this event allow us to achieve our goal to provide annual maintenance for our off leash area at Live Oak Park, which is enjoyed by many citizens and dogs alike.

It is because of your generosity, participation, and enthusiasm that we are able to provide a quality event that continues to grow each year. Please visit https://fallbrookdogpark.com for upcoming events.

Joe Comella

Fallbrook Dog Park Committee