Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD board rejects SMS/BHS security fence bids, approves inspection services contract

 
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 3:56pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Although the Bonsall Unified School District board rejected all bids to construct a security fence around the campus shared by Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School, the fence contract will be re-bid and the Monday, April 17, BUSD board meeting also included approval of a contract for construction inspection services for the fence.

The BUSD board approved a recommendation to reject the bids and re-bid the project. The construction inspection contract will be awarded to Quality Control Consultants Inc., which is based in Escondido. Both actions wer...



