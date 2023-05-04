BUSD board rejects SMS/BHS security fence bids, approves inspection services contract
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 3:56pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Although the Bonsall Unified School District board rejected all bids to construct a security fence around the campus shared by Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School, the fence contract will be re-bid and the Monday, April 17, BUSD board meeting also included approval of a contract for construction inspection services for the fence.
The BUSD board approved a recommendation to reject the bids and re-bid the project. The construction inspection contract will be awarded to Quality Control Consultants Inc., which is based in Escondido. Both actions wer...
