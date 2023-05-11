Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Police Searching For Oceanside Shooter

 
Last updated 5/11/2023 at 2:34am



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man was hospitalized after being shot and robbed

for an e-bike in Oceanside, the Oceanside Police Department said today.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block

of College Boulevard for a shots fired call, according to the OPD.

Once police arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his foot,

according to the OPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive his

injury, police said.

The suspect, described as a 5-foot-10, 180 pound Hispanic man, was

last seen wearing a black leather jacket with white letters while...



