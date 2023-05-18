Fallbrook AAUW elects new officers

The newly elected officers and appointed chairs for Fallbrook American Association of University Women pose for a photo. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Members of Fallbrook American Association of University Women enjoyed lunch at La Cucina Restaurant where they met to elect their 2023 officers. Committee chairs were also announced. Guest speaker Ann Hoiberg, an AAUW member and the San Diego Women's Hall of Fame Activist spoke about Refugee Women and the stories from her book: "Tears of War – Stories of Refugee Women."

Hoiberg's book shares the harrowing stories of 37 refugee women who fled their war-impacted country, experienced the horrific journey to refuge, adjusted to a refugee camp or a neighboring country and resett...