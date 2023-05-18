Volunteers show heartfelt thanks and gratitude to veterans
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:40pm
A.C. Roberts
Special to the Village News
In anticipation of Memorial Day, May 29, volunteers used elbow grease on a cleanup day at Fallbrook Pioneer Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1300 Alturas Road, May 13. Weeds are gone, grave markers are sparkling clean with words now legible, dead sticks and branches are gone, and shallow trenches will prevent mud from washing over the gra...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)