NCFPD approves Station 3 design-build contract
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 2:36pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The North County Fire Protection District awarded TELACU Construction Management a design-build contract to replace Station 3 in Rainbow.
A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Tuesday, April 25, directed district staff to execute a contract with TCM for design-build services of Station 3. The action also allocated $3,500,000 of funding for the fire station and authorized an additional $350,000 for potential change orders. Initially, TCM will be paid $387,762 for the design phase, and the construction will likely be authorized following the completion of the design.
“...
