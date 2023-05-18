Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Shooting in Vista

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/20/2023 at 11:08pm



VISTA (CNS) - A man was shot by someone in a passing car and hospitalized while walking on a sidewalk in Vista, sheriff's officials said today. Just before midnight Friday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive, according to Sgt. Marcus Levine of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Two men were walking on the sidewalk and were shot at by someone in a gold or silver Honda Accord, the sergeant said. One man was struck by gunfire and was rushed to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening, Levine said. Sheriff's detectives were inv...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023