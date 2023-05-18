Shooting in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A man was shot by someone in a passing car and hospitalized while walking on a sidewalk in Vista, sheriff's officials said today. Just before midnight Friday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive, according to Sgt. Marcus Levine of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Two men were walking on the sidewalk and were shot at by someone in a gold or silver Honda Accord, the sergeant said. One man was struck by gunfire and was rushed to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening, Levine said. Sheriff's detectives were inv...