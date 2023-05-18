T. Jefferson Parker...A Writer's Life in Fallbrook
Ellen Fusco
Special to the Village News
T. Jefferson Parker, a Fallbrook resident, is a New York Times bestselling author, whose novels have been translated into 13 languages. He writes novels and short stories and formerly was an award-winning reporter. He has won a Los Angeles Book Prize for Best Mystery and is a 3-time recipient of the Edgar Award for the best in mystery, presented every year by the Mystery Writers of America.
Parker conducted a talk on his new book, "The Rescue," at the Writers' Read gathering at Fallbrook Library, Thursday, May 4. This thrilling title is set in Tijua...
