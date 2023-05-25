Presentation to highlight sustainable transportation challenges and solutions

Karl Aldinger, an expert on climate change, will speak to the Fallbrook Climate Action Team Zoom meeting, May 30. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – A presentation on climate change will be held Tuesday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The presentation will highlight the urgent need for action to address Sustainable Transportation Challenges and Solutions.

The presentation will be given by Karl Aldinger, a conservation organizer with the Sierra Club. Aldinger is an expert on climate change and has been working on the issue for many years. He will talk about transportation effects on climate change, "Are Electric Cars enough?"

The presentation will cover a range of topics, including ways to measure success, shifts needed in how people move, and how advocacy efforts can be best spent. The presentation will also highlight the need for urgent action to address the climate crisis.

The presentation is open to the public and is free to attend. To register for the Zoom meeting, visit https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.