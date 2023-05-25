Ten Warriors participate in letter of intent ceremony

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Ten Fallbrook High School seniors participated in a letter of intent signing ceremony at the school, May 16.

Liberty Benitez will play women’s rugby at Life University in suburban Atlanta. Kaleb Collings will join the University of Redlands football team. Johnny Downey will participate in men’s lacrosse at Boise State University. Mikayla Gioia will be on the women’s soccer team at Culver‑Stockton College in northeastern Missouri. Rayana Hilborn will continue her dance squad career at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.

Trenton Pack will play football...