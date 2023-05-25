Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ten Warriors participate in letter of intent ceremony

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 1:53pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Ten Fallbrook High School seniors participated in a letter of intent signing ceremony at the school, May 16.

Liberty Benitez will play women’s rugby at Life University in suburban Atlanta. Kaleb Collings will join the University of Redlands football team. Johnny Downey will participate in men’s lacrosse at Boise State University. Mikayla Gioia will be on the women’s soccer team at Culver‑Stockton College in northeastern Missouri. Rayana Hilborn will continue her dance squad career at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.

Trenton Pack will play football...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023