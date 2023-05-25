Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Deadline nears for residential weed abatement

 
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:39pm

Village News/North County Fire photos

A house on Live Oak Road has a yard full of weeds and low branches on April 27.

Hannah Hanford

Village News Intern

Fallbrook Village News met with North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) Communications Specialist Dani Vargas and Fire Prevention Specialist Lars Beeghley to discuss upcoming deadlines for weed abatement in the greater Fallbrook area. Ordinance deadlines for cutting back trees and weeds are coming up. Also, Chipping Day, sponsored by the Fallbrook FireSafe Council, is being held June 3 at no cost to residents.

Chipping Day is Saturday, June 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Alturas and Aviation roads behind Albertson's. Chipping Day is pr...



