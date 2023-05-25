Sheriff's Log Last updated 5/25/2023 at 1:30pm



May 11 300 blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism - [$400 or less] 100 blk Blue Bird Park Rd. Family disturbance - Misc. incidents 7900 blk Camino Del Rey Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle w/out owner's consent/vehicle theft Olive Hill Rd. @ Hwy 76 Suspicious vehicle - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Cited arrest made 100 blk E. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft May 12 2400 blk S Stagecoach Ln. Family disturbance - Dependent child protective custody - Arrest made 100 blk Blue Bird Park Rd. Runaway juvenile - Missing juvenile/runaway 700 blk N. Vine St. Family disturbance...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.