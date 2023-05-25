Sheriff's Log
May 11
300 blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism - [$400 or less]
100 blk Blue Bird Park Rd. Family disturbance - Misc. incidents
7900 blk Camino Del Rey Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle w/out owner's consent/vehicle theft
Olive Hill Rd. @ Hwy 76 Suspicious vehicle - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Cited arrest made
100 blk E. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft
May 12
2400 blk S Stagecoach Ln. Family disturbance - Dependent child protective custody - Arrest made
100 blk Blue Bird Park Rd. Runaway juvenile - Missing juvenile/runaway
700 blk N. Vine St. Family disturbance...
