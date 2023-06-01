CIF approves split of Division V playoffs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF San Diego Section’s Board of Managers approved a proposal to split the CIF Division V playoffs based on enrollment.

The board of managers’ vote Wednesday, May 17, to create Division V-A and Division V‑AA for playoff purposes was unanimous. The first reading at the April 5 board of managers’ meeting was a non-voting item but had no opposition.

“We’re very excited to have this coming forward,” CIF commissioner Joe Heinz said.

In 2013, the CIF San Diego Section’s board of managers transitioned CIF playoff divisions from enrollment-ba...