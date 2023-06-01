CIF approves split of Division V playoffs
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 12:33pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The CIF San Diego Section’s Board of Managers approved a proposal to split the CIF Division V playoffs based on enrollment.
The board of managers’ vote Wednesday, May 17, to create Division V-A and Division V‑AA for playoff purposes was unanimous. The first reading at the April 5 board of managers’ meeting was a non-voting item but had no opposition.
“We’re very excited to have this coming forward,” CIF commissioner Joe Heinz said.
In 2013, the CIF San Diego Section’s board of managers transitioned CIF playoff divisions from enrollment-ba...
