Fallbrook Chorale to perform June 17

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale has an upcoming concert entitled “Celebrate the Seasons” that will be held Saturday, June 17, 2 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Some of the songs they will be singing are “Peace Like a River,” “Singin' in the Rain,” a few Alleluias and Hallelujahs, some of “West Side Story,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and more.

Tickets are available at Major Market, online at fallbrookchorale.org, or from any chorale member.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.