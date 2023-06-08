NCFPD approves participation in new ambulance transport reimbursement program
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:15pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent
The California Department of Health Care Services reimburses ambulance providers, including fire protection districts with paramedic service, who transport Medi-Cal patients. A May 23 North County Fire Protection District board action approved participation in a new program with a higher reimbursement amount.
The 5-0 vote authorized NCFPD participation in the Public Provider Ground Emergency Medical Transportation Intergovernmental Transfer (PP-GEMT-IGT) program. The fire protection and emergency medical services agency will now receive $1,065 for each...
