NCFPD approves participation in new ambulance transport reimbursement program

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

The California Department of Health Care Services reimburses ambulance providers, including fire protection districts with paramedic service, who transport Medi-Cal patients. A May 23 North County Fire Protection District board action approved participation in a new program with a higher reimbursement amount.

The 5-0 vote authorized NCFPD participation in the Public Provider Ground Emergency Medical Transportation Intergovernmental Transfer (PP-GEMT-IGT) program. The fire protection and emergency medical services agency will now receive $1,065 for each...