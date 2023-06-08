What to do about wellness after 50

Balance exercises can be a valuable component of a fitness regimen that help individuals reduce their risk for falling as they grow older. Village News/Metro photo

Reaching one's 50th birthday in optimal health is an accomplishment to be proud of. The hard work required to be healthy in midlife includes adhering to a nutritious diet and exercising regularly. Once individuals cross the threshold and enter their 50s, they can look to some additional strategies to maintain their physical and mental well-being for decades to come.

Get a pet

Many people 50 and older qualify as "empty nesters," a term applied to adults whose children have grown up and moved out of their homes. Some empty nesters experience a phenomenon known as "empty nest syndrome," whic...