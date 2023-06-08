FBI 'Afraid' Informant in Biden Bribery Scheme Could Be Killed If 'Unmasked': Rep. Luna

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies at a hearing in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in Congress in Washington on Jan. 29, 2019. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

By Caden Pearson

Rep. Anna Luna (R-Fla.) said on Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is afraid their confidential informant on an alleged criminal bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his family will be killed if their identity is revealed.

"Just left meeting for House Oversight. The [FBI] is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family," Luna wrote on Twitter.

Luna posted her message after the FBI briefed the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on June 5 about the unclassified document alleging then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign national in exchange for certain actions.

Following the closed-door briefing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued a statement saying that FBI officials confirmed that the "unclassified, FBI-generated record has not been disproven." The officials also repeatedly said the information contained within the record is currently being used in an ongoing investigation.

The information comes from a "trusted, highly credible" human informant who has cooperated with the FBI for years, Comer said. "These are facts and no amount of spin, and frankly lies, from the White House or Congressional Democrats can change this information," he added.

Republicans will now move to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against Wray after the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee, Comer said.

"Given the severity and complexity of the allegations contained within this record, Congress must investigate further," Comer said. "Americans have lost trust in the FBI's ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability. The Oversight Committee must follow the facts for the American people and ensure the federal government is held accountable."

On May 3, Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) disclosed the existence of an unclassified record held by the FBI. They stated that they were contacted by a highly reliable informant.

According to the record, there are specific accusations regarding a criminal plot in which Biden, during his time as vice president under the Obama administration, participated in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign individual. This scheme was purportedly aimed at gaining influence over policy decisions.

While Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and the White House have attempted to dispute the record's credibility, Wray has since confirmed that it exists but has refused to release it to the panel.

Raskin has said the document was based on "allegations that went nowhere," and the White House has downplayed the panel's investigation as a "silly charade" aimed at hurting Biden's reputation ahead of the 2024 elections. He doubled down on his position after viewing the document on June 5 alongside Comer.

Wray has said his decision not to comply with Comer's subpoena last month was to protect sources and methods. Comer threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress if the files were not handed over in what has become a showdown between the FBI and House Republicans over the document.

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the document is unclassified and, therefore, all Oversight Committee members should be able to view it.

"Everybody on that committee has the responsibility of oversight," he said. "[Wray] needs to supply it to everybody on the committee. If not we will move forward [with contempt proceedings]."

Luna told Fox News that the panel will hold a contempt hearing for Wray on Thursday. The Epoch Times contacted Luna for further comments.

"We are going to be bringing the FBI Director in before Congress for contempt of Congress proceedings as he is still conniving to shelter the Biden administration from its own sickening corruption," she told the outlet.

The FBI told The Epoch Times in response to a previous inquiry that seeking to go ahead with contempt proceedings against Wray was "unwarranted."

"The FBI has continually demonstrated its commitment to accommodate the committee's request, including by producing the document in a reading room at the U.S. Capitol," a spokesperson said.

"This commonsense safeguard is often employed in response to congressional requests and in court proceedings to protect important concerns, such as the physical safety of sources and the integrity of investigations. The escalation to a contempt vote under these circumstances is unwarranted."

Joseph Lord and Jackson Richman contributed to this report