Future gardeners group helps sow seeds

 
Last updated 6/14/2023 at 5:23pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

A future gardener plants his seeds in a tray with the proper soil at the free seed workshop put on by the Fallbrook Garden Club.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club's youth group "Fallbrook Future Gardeners" held a free seed workshop for the local community youths at the local Grangetto's.

Christine Benton, an FGC member, and 2x award-winning garden blogger, instructed the group on seed planting and growing a garden from seed.

With an attendance of more than 20 youths, each received supplies donated by Grangetto's and seeds donated by San Diego Seed Company.

The youths learned how deep to plant each seed size, the soil type best used for seed starting, the importance of tagging the seeds' names, and how to best water...



