SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 6/15/2023 at 12:18pm



May 31

1700 blk Reche Rd Report- Battery - Simple Battery

200 blk W College St Medical examiner’s case - Death

700 blk Alturas Ln Missing person - Missing adult

1100 blk Old Stage Rd Battery - Simple battery

1100 blk Old Stage Rd Battery - Vandalism ( $400 or more) - Probable cause arrest made

2500 blk Rainbow Glen Road Assault with a deadly weapon - Attempted murder - Possible internal injury

June 1

400 blk Shady Glen Dr Suicide - Actual or attempt - Missing adult

900 blk Alturas Rd Assault with a deadly weapon - Assault with deadly weapon: Not firearm

100 blk S Pasadena Ave Mental health evaluation - 5150- Mental disorder 72 HR observation

E Fallbrook St @ Elbrook Dr Domestic violence - Contempt of court: Disobey court order

500 blk W Aviation Rd Illegal camping - Felony bench warrant - Warrant/probable cause arrest made

1100 blk Alturas Rd Subject stop - Possess controlled substance - Warrant/probable cause arrest made for Possess controlled substance and Felony bench warrant

June 2

1400 blk Calle Del Arco Report - Vandalism, vehicle - Vandalism ($400 or more)

400 blk Ammunition Rd Elder/dependent adult abuse - Actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult - Probable cause arrest made for actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent

De Luiz Road, East of the intersection of Harris Truck Trail Medical examiner’s case - Death

5400 blk Mission Rd Report- fraud - Get credit/Etc other’s ID

2400 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd Assist other agency - Burglary (Commercial)

700 blk Alturas Ln Disturbance, family - Domestic violence incident

2500 blk Buena Flores Found property

1600 blk S Mission Rd Disturbance, family - Possess controlled substance Paraphernalia - Probable cause arrest made for Possess controlled substance

100 blk E Aviation Rd Assist other agency - Miscellaneous incidents

200 blk E Fig St Report - Domestic violence - False imprisonment

June 3

30600 blk Via Maria Elena Report- Burglary residential - Burglary (Commercial)

2100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd Report- Stolen vehicle - Recovery of stolen vehicle

2500 blk Olive Hill Rd Disturbance, fight - Simple battery - Cited arrest made

200 blk Pankey Rd Report - Burglary vehicle - Get credit/etc other’s ID

30400 blk Old River Rd Found property

2100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd Report - Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner’s consent/ vehicle theft

June 4

700 blk W Winterhaven Rd Report - Burglary vehicle

31500 blk Calle De Las Rosas Incomplete wireless phone call - Domestic violence incident

1200 blk Old Highway 395 Medical examiner’s case - Death

31900 blk Del Cielo E Medical examiner’s case - Death

1300 blk S Mission Rd Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft

600 blk De Luz Rd Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft

June 5

31900 blk Del Cielo E Report - Fraud - Get credit/etc other’s ID

800 blk El Caminito Rd Report- Fraud -Theft of elder/dependent adult ( larceny over $950) and obtain money/etc by false pretenses [over $950]

June 6

1100 blk S Vine St ` Vandalism - Vandalism [$400 or less]

2400 blk Daily Dr Disturbance, family - Miscellaneous incidents

800 blk Olive Ave Subject stop - Possess controlled substance Paraphernalia - Cited arrest made

500 blk E Alvarado St Foot patrol - Possess controlled substance Paraphernalia - Probable cause arrest made for Possess narcotic controlled substance, Possess controlled substance Paraphernalia, and Possess controlled substance

400 blk W Clemmens Ln Report - Petty theft (All other larceny)

1000 blk Charlyn Ln Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 HR observation

June 7

4700 blk Pala Rd Disturbance, fight - Simple battery - Apparent minor injury

 

