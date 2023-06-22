Model Aviation Day to be held Aug. 12

The Palomar Radio Control Flyers club is based at Johnson Field, east of I-15 and south of SR-76. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK – The Palomar Radio Control Flyers is hosting National Model Aviation Day at Johnson Field in Fallbrook on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where visitors can learn more about Radio Control Aircraft and sign up for free flying lessons.

During this event, visitors will be able to see airplanes, jets, helicopters and drones fly at Johnson Field, home of the Palomar Radio Control Flyers club which was founded in 1955. They will learn about and be able to see the many different kinds of Radio Control aircraft that are routinely flown at this location.

"The RC flying hobby is fun for people of all ages," said Board Member and Club Ambassador Doug Abel. "We have over 200 members, ranging from 7 to 90 years old."

The club will have static displays of models, demonstrations of various forms of flight, and club members who will be available to answer questions. Flights will take place all day.

Palomar Radio Control Flyers is located close to the intersection of I-15 and Route 76 (Pala Road) in Fallbrook. From Interstate 15, go east on Pala Road approximately 1/4 mile to Pankey Road and turn north onto the dirt road to the field.

For more information, visit http://www.palomarrcflyers.com.

Submitted by the Palomar Radio Control Flyers.