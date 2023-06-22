Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FAA presents two donor awards

 
Last updated 6/23/2023 at 12:42am

Village News/Courtesy photos

Lilly Szusc's "Community at Work"

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association chose two paintings for its 2023 donor awards at the San Diego County Fair, Fine Arts division. Each artist will receive $50 plus a 1-1/2 year membership in the association. The total value of each person's award is $150.

The winning paintings are Lilly Szusc's "Community at Work," entered in the "Fair Theme-Get Out There" category and Rick Lepire's "Banje Beach," entered in the "Acrylic - Representational, Landscapes" category.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Art Association.

