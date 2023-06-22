Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Chamber plans events through July

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:44pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned. They are:

Thursday, June 22 – Dinner Mob at Firehouse Que & Brew, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 30 – Happy Hour & Networking at The Coal Bunker, 3 p,m.

Saturday, July 1 – Wine Trail begins

Thursday, July 13 – SunUpper at Chamber hosted by AAUW, 9 a.m.

Friday, July 14 – Women in Networking High Tea & Fashion Show at D’Vine Path

Wednesday, July 19 – SunDowner hosted by Marc Sigmon Insurance Agency at Bakin it Up, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28 – After Hours Networking at Casa Estrella, 4- 6:30 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023