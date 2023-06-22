Chamber plans events through July

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:44pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned. They are:

Thursday, June 22 – Dinner Mob at Firehouse Que & Brew, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 30 – Happy Hour & Networking at The Coal Bunker, 3 p,m.

Saturday, July 1 – Wine Trail begins

Thursday, July 13 – SunUpper at Chamber hosted by AAUW, 9 a.m.

Friday, July 14 – Women in Networking High Tea & Fashion Show at D’Vine Path

Wednesday, July 19 – SunDowner hosted by Marc Sigmon Insurance Agency at Bakin it Up, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28 – After Hours Networking at Casa Estrella, 4- 6:30 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.