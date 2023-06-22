Temecula Creek Society is accepting members

TEMECULA – A new organization has been given its official blessing to begin accepting members by The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution, and its name is Temecula Creek Society. Any young person under the age 22 is eligible for membership in The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution. Members range in age from birth to age 21. The prospective member must be lineally descended from a man or woman who rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer or recognized patriot in one of the several Colonie...