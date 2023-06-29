Fire in hills west of Temecula at 7.6 acres

Smoke may be seen in Fallbrook

DE LUZ - A brush fire that erupted today in the hills west of Temecula scorched roughly 7.6 acres and threatened homes, prompting evacuations. As of 3:30 pm all evacuations continue to stay in place, although the forward rate of spread has been stopped.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the area of Sandia Creek Drive and El Prado Road, in the unincorporated community of De Luz, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Engine and hand crews from the county, as well as personnel from Cal Fire in San Diego County, were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through heavy vegetation.

Two Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were summoned to make runs on the brusher and went to work aiding crews in establishing protective perimeters around several residences.

A mandatory evacuation was implemented in the lightly populated area, resulting in 15 homes being evacuated in the vicinity of Sandia Creek and El Prado, according to officials at the scene.

As of 1 p.m., firefighters were making steady progress slowing the fire's advance, though no containment figures were immediately available.

Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers shut down Sandia Creek between El Prado to the north and De Anza Road to the south for public safety.

There was no word on what might have triggered the fire.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

North County Fire Protection District sent out a tweet today, July 5th, 2023 at 12:56 PM stating,

" ***SMOKE ADVISORY*** @NorthCountyFire is responding to assist @CALFIRERU with a vegetation fire in the area of Sandia Creek Drive and De Anza Road. #SandiaFire" This is all the information we have at this time.