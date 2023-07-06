San Diego Man Charged With Attempted Child Porn Production

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego man has been arrested and charged with attempted production of child pornography, and federal authorities put out a call to the public today for information on any potential victims.

Eric Jacob Layton, who previously went by Eric Leighton Abrams, is accused of posing as a doctor, sports reporter, massage therapist and youth sports modeling agent in order to solicit sexually explicit photographs from minors and/or arrange in-person meetings with the juveniles.

He is facing federal charges in Florida, but according to the FBI, several other potential victims have been identified and are believed to be based out of San Diego.

The FBI said victims who participated in youth sports were primarily

targeted. Layton has presented himself as a sports massage therapist named

Travis Parkin who specialized in youth athletics and as a sports physician

named Dr. Alexis Iniesta, the FBI said.

Layton was arrested last Thursday at his home in connection with the alleged solicitation of a 15-year-old Florida boy and awaits extradition to Florida.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Layton

originally reached out to the boy via Instagram and claimed to be a writer for

a sports publication.

He later allegedly posed as a physician -- Dr. Iniesta -- and asked the boy a series of questions over the phone that he claimed were necessary for the boy to participate in his sport. Many of the questions were sexually explicit in nature, according to the complaint, which states Layton also sought pictures of the boy that he claimed ``were required to determine the minor victim's physical development.''

The Instagram and email accounts used to contact the boy were found to be linked to Layton, the complaint states.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious contact with Layton was

encouraged to email the FBI at [email protected]

