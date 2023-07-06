Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Lee wins Frontier Conference 100 championship, reaches CIF finals

 
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 6:29pm

Bonsall junior Jeffrey Lee ecompetes in the boys 100-meter dash at one of the Frontier Conference cluster meets. Village News/Pettina Martrza photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School junior Jeffrey Lee won the boys 100-meter dash at the Frontier Conference track and field championship meet May 4 at The O'Farrell Charter School and subsequently became the Legionnaires' first-ever track and field athlete to compete in the CIF San Diego Section finals.

"I'm super excited, super happy. It's a big accomplishment," said Bonsall coach Manuel Ramirez. "I'm proud of him."

The Frontier Conference had four cluster meets (a cluster meet involves all of a league or conference's schools), all at O'Farrell, prior to the league cham...



