Lee wins Frontier Conference 100 championship, reaches CIF finals
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Bonsall High School junior Jeffrey Lee won the boys 100-meter dash at the Frontier Conference track and field championship meet May 4 at The O'Farrell Charter School and subsequently became the Legionnaires' first-ever track and field athlete to compete in the CIF San Diego Section finals.
"I'm super excited, super happy. It's a big accomplishment," said Bonsall coach Manuel Ramirez. "I'm proud of him."
The Frontier Conference had four cluster meets (a cluster meet involves all of a league or conference's schools), all at O'Farrell, prior to the league cham...
