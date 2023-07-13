There aren't many people who love life like Kathleen Mae Miller did. Those who knew her know that she smiled frequently and laughed warmly. She had a strong connection to her Catholic faith and pride in her Irish heritage. Kathleen passed away on June 18, 2023.

Kathleen was born April 24, 1927, in Franklin, Minnesota, to Ellen and Ralph Farenbaugh. She was one of four children. Her brothers were Jack and Mike and younger sister, Mary Pat.

She graduated from Franklin School in 1945 and attended business school in Minneapolis. She worked for a life insurance company for several years.

Kathleen met Harry during this time, they dated for a short time and lost touch with each other. A few years later, after Kathleen had moved to Los Angeles, Harry contacted her and they reconnected. Harry proposed to her on Valentine's Day and they were married a few months later on April 19, 1958.

They settled in Portland, Oregon and also enjoyed a second home in Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Soon they started a family, Kevin, Mark and Terri. She was a Cub Scout leader, 4H leader and a busy mother with three active children.

Kathleen began her 35-year Real Estate career at Tarbell Realtors in Portland and was awarded one of the top 10 realtors in that city.

In 1980, the family relocated to Fallbrook. Kathleen joined Century 21 Harriman-Miller to continue in real estate and she was honored to be part of the Multi-Million Dollar club.

When her first grandson was born in 1992, she retired from real estate and become a full-time grandma. She is fondly called Grandma K or "GMA". Three more grandchildren arrived. Kathleen's days revolved around all of their activities, sports, school, and Storytime at the library.

Kathleen enjoyed her senior swim classes at the senior center in Fallbrook, every week she looked forward to meeting her friends at class.

Opening day at Del Mar became a huge family party through the years. She wore her favorite hat and immersed herself in the excitement of the day.

Kathleen often told us how blessed she felt that her husband built their home in Fallbrook. She was grateful to live there independently and kept the entire 8 acre property with the avocado grove and orange trees thriving.

She will be missed by her children, Kevin Miller, Mark Miller and Terri Norman;

Daughter-in-law Charlene Miller and son-in-law Greg Norman; also four grandchildren, Max Miller, Marisa Miller and Mike Miller and Paul Norman.

Visitation at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary will be on July 19, 4-8 p.m. with a Vigil/Rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be July 20, 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church,

450 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, immediately followed by Gravesite Committal Service at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054