Fallbrook Music Society presents season opener Aug. 27

FALLBROOK – On Sunday, Aug. 27, the highly acclaimed TAKE3 will take to the stage to open Fallbrook Music Society's 46th concert season. From this genre-defying trio where pop, rock and classical fusion collide to the Season Finale with the much-anticipated return of Fallbrook's favorite, Redlands Symphony, the 2023-2024 program promises to be one of the best, most diverse seasons in Fallbrook Music Society's history.

"As an organization, we're constantly searching to find and bring performances of excellence to our community, and this upcoming season is no exception. As always, we will...