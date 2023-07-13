SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An excessive heat warning will be in place through Saturday in San Diego County deserts and mountains, with dangerously hot conditions anticipated.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the desert areas are expected to reach between 112 and 116 through Wednesday and hotter conditions with highs between 116 and 120 degrees are in the forecast from Thursday to Saturday.

``Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,'' the NWS said.

In the mount...