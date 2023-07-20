Pala Casino presents Los Lonely Boys

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present Texan rock band, Los Lonely Boys, Saturday, Aug. 12, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Family has always been at the center of things for Los Lonely Boys. Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza have been playing and touring together since they were teenagers. Three years ago, they decided to take a break to focus on their own growing families. But summer 2022 saw them back at it again, returning to life on the road alongside The Who. The Boys have been making music together for 17 years now, and they show no s...