Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Review: "Bottle Shock"

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:19pm

Jim Barrett, as T. J. Mannix, holds a bottle of chardonnay that placed first above the French submissions at the Judgment of Paris blind wine tasting in 1976. "Bottle Shock" continues at the California Center for the Arts until Sunday, July 23. Village News/Karli Cadel photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

The sip heard around the world occurred in 1976 at a blind wine tasting by an all-French panel of judges. Known as the Judgement of Paris, the results from that tasting being that "S'Napa-Noma Valley" wines were introduced across the planet.

On that day, California wines bested France's grand crus across the board. Naturally, the outcome rocked wine snobs off their seats.

In 2008, a movie was made about the struggle of just one of Napa Valley's newest vintners Chateau Montelena. It starred Alan Rickman, Chris Pine and Bill Pullman....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023