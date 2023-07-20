Review: "Bottle Shock"

Jim Barrett, as T. J. Mannix, holds a bottle of chardonnay that placed first above the French submissions at the Judgment of Paris blind wine tasting in 1976. "Bottle Shock" continues at the California Center for the Arts until Sunday, July 23. Village News/Karli Cadel photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

The sip heard around the world occurred in 1976 at a blind wine tasting by an all-French panel of judges. Known as the Judgement of Paris, the results from that tasting being that "S'Napa-Noma Valley" wines were introduced across the planet.

On that day, California wines bested France's grand crus across the board. Naturally, the outcome rocked wine snobs off their seats.

In 2008, a movie was made about the struggle of just one of Napa Valley's newest vintners Chateau Montelena. It starred Alan Rickman, Chris Pine and Bill Pullman....