Review: "Bottle Shock"
Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:19pm
Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News
The sip heard around the world occurred in 1976 at a blind wine tasting by an all-French panel of judges. Known as the Judgement of Paris, the results from that tasting being that "S'Napa-Noma Valley" wines were introduced across the planet.
On that day, California wines bested France's grand crus across the board. Naturally, the outcome rocked wine snobs off their seats.
In 2008, a movie was made about the struggle of just one of Napa Valley's newest vintners Chateau Montelena. It starred Alan Rickman, Chris Pine and Bill Pullman....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)