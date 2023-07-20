Cognitive decline: How home care can help

Felicia Horton

Special to the Village News

As families watch their loved ones age, they naturally become more attuned to the changes that come with the process. One of the most concerning issues is the possibility of memory and thinking problems. It can be challenging for the person to learn new things, concentrate or make decisions that affect their daily life. Unfortunately, dementia and Alzheimer's disease are the most common causes of cognitive impairment among older people. Families should be aware of the signs and symptoms of these conditions so that they can take the appropriate ste...