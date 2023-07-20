San Diego Driver Rescued

Last updated 7/26/2023 at 12:58pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A FedEx truck driver pulled a man out of a burning vehicle today on southbound Interstate 15 in the Miramar area, authorities said.

A black sedan crashed into a guardrail at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday and burst into flames, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The FedEx driver stopped and rescued the sedan's only occupant as it was burning.

The sedan driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The CHP was investigating the cause of the crash.

