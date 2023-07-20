Area pros hit the sand for the AVP Hermosa Beach Open

JP Raineri

Writer

HERMOSA BEACH – The AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour made its second appearance in California the weekend of July 7-9, bringing some of the world's best beach volleyball players back to the South Bay hot spot. The AVP Pro Series Hermosa Beach Open was held Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 at the Hermosa Beach Pier featuring many of the game's top players and emerging stars competing over three days for a $125,000 purse, which included two locals in the field.

2014 Great Oak graduate Jessica Gaffney teamed up with Kelly Reeves on the women's side of the beach, while...