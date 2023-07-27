Jacaranda trees are blooming
Village News staff
All over Fallbrook, there are purple jacaranda trees blooming as the summer goes on. The jacaranda tree is a drought-tolerant tropical tree with clusters of fragrant, purple, trumpet-shaped blooms against fern-like leaves. It originates from South America, prefers balmy locations – such as Southern California – and grows best in USDA hardiness zones 10-11.
There are multiple varieties of jacaranda trees, including one that produces white blooms instead of purple. As the flowers reach the end of their life cycle, they will fall to the ground around the tree, which wi...
