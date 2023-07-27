Jacaranda trees are blooming

Near the Fallbrook main gate heading to Camp Pendleton, there are jacaranda trees in between houses through the neighborhoods. Village News/David Landry photo

Village News staff

All over Fallbrook, there are purple jacaranda trees blooming as the summer goes on. The jacaranda tree is a drought-tolerant tropical tree with clusters of fragrant, purple, trumpet-shaped blooms against fern-like leaves. It originates from South America, prefers balmy locations – such as Southern California – and grows best in USDA hardiness zones 10-11.

There are multiple varieties of jacaranda trees, including one that produces white blooms instead of purple. As the flowers reach the end of their life cycle, they will fall to the ground around the tree, which wi...