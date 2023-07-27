Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Writer reports his foray into farming

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 7:31pm



Tim O’Leary

Special to the Village News

I begin this story with the first verse of one of the greatest TV theme songs ever written. It is a metaphor for my life as I stand at the doorstep of my 70th birthday. I’m sure all of you know this tune by heart:

“Green acres is the place to be. Farm livin’ is the life for me. Land spreadin’ out so far and wide. Ke...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023